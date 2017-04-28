Bears blanked 10-0 at Centennial

Aaron Brown and Trey Pruitt singled for the Golden Bears’ only hits.

Meanwhile, Centennial pieced together nine hits and four walks against Dylan Bonds, who struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, Austin Waller, Jake Linville and Cal Burgett. Bonds took the loss, with five runs allowed as the Golden Bears fell to 16-11-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will be at home at 7 p.m. Monday for a visit from LaVergne.

Saints celebrate Senior Night with 9-1 win

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 9-1 win over Middle Tennessee Christian.

After MTCS took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Saints put up three-spots in the second, fourth and fifth frames.

Daniel Boehm pitched a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and six walks.

Mt. Juliet Christian collected 10 hits, one of which was a three-run homer by Cole Alsup.

Dawson Perry drove in two runs and Cody Nalley one as they and Noah Michael each managed two singles for the Saints. Boehm, Austin Collier and Caylor Bates eached banged out a single. Alex Pitman didn’t have a hit but drove in two runs.

Mt. Juliet Christian was coming off a 3-2 loss at MTCS in Murfreesboro the night before.

The Saints scored in the fourth and sixth innings while the Cougars countered in the third, fourth and fifth frames.

Gavin Sellars took the loss despite four strikeouts but possibly because of seven hit batters.

Alsup had an RBI single and Boehm the other run batted in for the Saints.

Sellars singled twice and Pitman and Perry once apiece.

Mt. Juliet Christian will carry a 17-10 season record into Monday’s 4:30 p.m. game against King’s Academy in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament at Billie Friel Field.