Station Camp edges Mt. Juliet 3-2 in 9

Cade Hoppe took over from starter Sean Hunley to start the ninth and allowed a hit, which turned into the winning run on a one-out hit against Jake Linville. Hunley allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts as the Golden Bears fell to 16-10-1 for the season and 6-4 in the district.

Station Camp took a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Mt. Juliet tied the score in the fifth and went in front 2-1 in the sixth as Trey Pruitt and Jack Simonson drove in the Bear runs. John Dyer singled three times and Eric Rice doubled out of the Golden Bears’ eight hits off Thomas Zazzaro, who struck out nine and walked none in nine innings.

Centennial will play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Friday in Franklin.