Krajnak named MSC Player of the Year, Sierra also first team All-MSC

Krajnak leads the Mid-South in seven categories, including batting average (.398), hits (68), runs scored (52), RBIs (61), home runs (20), total bases (144) and slugging percentage (.842). The Little Elm, Texas, native ranks second nationally in home runs, sixth in total bases, seven in slugging percentage and 13th in RBIs.

The senior has 22 multi-hit and 18 multi-RBI contests this season. He is the first player since at least 2005 to hit 20 home runs for a Mid-South Conference team and became the first Cumberland player with 20 homers in a season since 2010 (CU was in TranSouth Conference at that time when four Bulldogs hit 20 or more bombs for the NAIA national champions).

Krajnak hit two home runs in a game three times this season, belting two against Clarke University in February and Shawnee State and Brescia in the last week.

Sierra is batting .352 with 15 doubles, 13 homers, 50 RBIs and 50 runs scored in 52 outings. The Andrés Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, native has 22 multi-hit and 12 multi-RBI contests. He hit three home runs and drove in six runs against Georgia Gwinnett and belted two homers versus Bethel.

He ranks second in the league in RBIs, total bases (128) and slugging percentage (.663) and is tied for the conference lead in hits while ranking in the Top 10 in doubles, batting average and home runs.

Morales is batting .327 with 12 doubles, seven homers, 38 RBIs and 44 runs scored in 52 games. The Port St. Lucie, Fla., native has 18 multi-hit and eight multi-RBI outings and is batting .396 over the last 14 contests.

Connolly batted leadoff in 41 of the team’s 53 games this season, posting a .304 overall with 13 doubles, six home runs, 32 RBIs and 48 runs scored. The Omaha, Neb., native has 17 walks with 21 multi-hit outings.