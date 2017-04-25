Schedule set for CU series at Georgetown

The two teams will play again at noon CDT Saturday and an if-necessary game would follow directly after that contest.

Cumberland won 2 of 3 from the Tigers in the regular season in Lebanon. Georgetown took advantage of two errors and two walks to plate four unearned runs in a five-run third inning and Breion Barron tossed six-plus innings in an 8-4 Tigers victory to open the series on Saturday.

The Phoenix won both ends of Sunday’s doubleheader. Austin Krajnak’s two-run homer in the eighth provided the winning margin in the opener while Austin Voeller’s three-run shot in the seventh tied the second contest and his two-run single in the eighth won it. Voeller went 5-for-5 in the second contest, including a three-run homer that tied the game at nine in the seventh.

Cumberland and Georgetown played last season in this exact series, also at Georgetown, with the Phoenix taking 2-0 and 4-2 victories.