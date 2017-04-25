Saints complete sweep of Crusaders

The teams’ earlier meeting was suspended March 20 with the Saints leading 12-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

Chris Bly pitched two innings and Daniel Boehm one last month before Austin Sloan threw the two frames Tuesday. The trio combined to allow one hit and struck out 10.

Mt. Juliet Christian collected 16 hits in the five-inning game. Noah Michael drove in four runs on a triple, double and single while Cody Nalley also knocked in three scores on three singles. Boehm hit a two-run homer last month and also had an RBI single. Camden Burgess singled twice and Nolan Burgess (no relation) once as each knocked in a run. Dawson Perry doubled while Alex Pitman singled three times and Bailey Biddle once.

Tyler Blais pitched a five-inning three-hitter in the regularly-scheduled game with no walks and five strikeouts as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 16-7 for the season and 7-3 in district play going into Wednesday’s 3 p.m. league double header at Knoxville Webb.

The Saints again had five hits. Caylor Bates blasted a three-run double and a solo homer while Austin Collier cracked a three-run double and Gavin Sellars a bases-empty bomb. Alex Pitman knocked in a run on two singles while Boehm, Bly, Biddle and Nolan Burgess added an RBI single apiece. Nalley doubled and singled while Camden Burgess singled twice and Perry and John Michael Jarrett once each.