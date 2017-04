The Commanders scored nine times in the top of the fifth inning of the first game, negating the six scored by the Hendersonville 14s in the third.

Camden Hayslip, Kolby Gaines and Drew Porter each drove in two runs on two of Friendship’s 10 hits.

The Hendersonville 13s scored eight times in the fourth inning.

Friendship scored in the fifth and finished with just two hits - by Max Duckwiler and John Kane.