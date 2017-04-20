Bears beat Blue Devils 10-3

Purvis was ejected from the Bears’ Farragut Classic game at Maryville last Saturday, mandating a two-game suspension per TSSAA rules.

The Bear bats did fine with six runs in the first inning to chase Lebanon starter Jakeese Turner. Aaron Brown belted a two-run double and Aiden Raines a two-run triple. Jack Simonson’s home run down the left-field line prompted a pitching change.

Lebanon got a run back in the top of the second as Jonathan Presley slid across the plate on Ryan Smith’s single.

Raines got that run back in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI.

Mt. Juliet added three runs in the fifth and Lebanon two in the seventh, with Nick Sanders driving in a Blue Devil tally.

Sean Hunley pitched six innings to improve to 5-1.The right-hander allowed an unearned run on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts before Jake Linville worked the seventh as Mt. Juliet improved to 16-7 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-AAA.

Evan Britt pitched four innings in relief for Lebanon, allowing four unearned runs on a hit and four walks with five strikeouts. Austin Brown gave up a hit in the seventh as the Blue Devils dropped to 11-11 1-6.

Trey Pruitt and Aaron Brown each banged out two hits for the Bears. Sanders doubled for the Devils.

Both teams will play host to teams from Clarksville on Friday. Rossview, originally scheduled to visit Lebanon on Thursday, will come to Brent Foster Field at 6 p.m. Mt. Juliet, with Purvis back in the dugout and third-base box, will play host to Northeast at the same hour.

Reece slides for 1-0 Friendship win in eight

Braden Reece slid home on Jared Dickey’s single to lift Friendship Christian to a 1-0 win over visiting Hendersonville in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night.

Reece lined a double to left-center field and, after Tarver Hayslip was hit by a pitch, Dickey lined an opposite-field single to left and Reece slid around the tag at the plate for the win.

Samuel Hollis pitched the top of the eighth for the win. Reece scattered five hits and two walks while striking out nine in seven innings, throwing 106 pitches.

Justin Seagraves singled twice while Daniel Lucas tripled for the Commanders, who matched Hendersonville’s five hits.