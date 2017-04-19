Osborne’s walk-off blast lifts Mt. Juliet in eight

The blast, from the No. 9 hole, made a winner of Dylan Bonds, who allowed an unearned run in the top of the seventh, but gave up no hits and one walk while striking out three in two innings. Starter Aaron Brown surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while whiffing eight as Mt. Juliet improved to 15-7 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-AAA.

Brown banged out two of Mt. Juliet’s seven hits, including a solo home run. Aiden Raines doubled and drove in two runs. John Dyer also delivered a two-bagger for the Golden Bears, who led 3-0 through three innings.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Lebanon at 6 p.m. Thursday in a makeup district game from last week.