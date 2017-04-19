DCA defeats Friendship 5-2

DCA built a 3-0 lead through two innings off Xan Gordon, who allowed all five runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings. Braden Reece gave up a hitand struck out two in the seventh.

Friendship finished with six singles, including two by leadoff batter Justin Seagraves, who drove in a run, as did Matthew Swann, both in the fourth inning as the Commanders climbed to within 3-2.

Saints sweep King’s 10-0, 15-1

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian crushed King’s Academy 10-0 and 15-1 in a pair of five-inning East-Middle District 1-A games Wednesday.

Cole Alsup scattered four hits and two walks while striking out 11 Lions in the first game.

Daniel Boehm blasted a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning while Dawson Perry drove in two runs on a double and single. Caylor Bates had an RBI single. Alsup tripled while Austin Collier singled. Alex Pitman and Gavin Sellars each had an RBI groundout.

Mt. Juliet Christian built a 15-0 lead through three innings of the nightcap as the Saints improved to 14-7 for the season and 5-3 in the district.

Pitman pitched three innings for the win before Boehm and Tyler Blais each worked an inning. The trio allowed two hits.

Perry drove in three runs - two on a homer and one on one of his two singles. Bates belted a three-run double while Noah Michael and Cody Nalley each notched a two-run single. Sellars singled as she and Collier each cracked an RBI double. Pitman and Boehm added an RBI single apiece while Alsup singled.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Knoxville Webb for a district double header at 3:30 p.m. CDT Friday.