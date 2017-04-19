Big second inning sends Central past Blue Devils

The Wildcats widened the lead to 6-1 with two runs in the fifth, runs Lebanon got back in the top of the sixth. But those weren’t enough for the Blue Devils, who dropped to 11-10 for the season and 1-5 in District 9-AAA while the Wildcats climbed to 13-7, 6-1.

Ryan Hill allowed all three Lebanon runs (just one earned as the Wildcats committed four errors) on five hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings. After 105 pitches, he was lifted for Andrew Franklin, who worked the sixth, and Aaron Hubbell, who got the save after striking out the side in the seventh.

Lebanon left-hander Tristan Warden allowed four runs (none earned) on three hits in 1 2/3 innings before leaving due to an injury. Fellow lefty Trevor Sanders and right-hander Ben Vance covered the final 4 1/3 frames.

Chase Ford finished with two of Central’s seven hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Conner Sullivan also had two hits from the No. 9 hole. Will Hudson had just a single, but had three RBI.

Eli McDearman and Luke Bradshaw each banged out two of Lebanon’s six hits while Jonathan Presley doubled.

Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. makeup game from last week. No announcement has been made concerning the Central-LHS makeup from Tuesday’s rainout at the Blue Devils’ Brent Foster Field.