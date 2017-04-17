Wildcats knock off Northeast 7-3

The Wildcats scored a run in the first inning, four in the second and two in the third as they finished with eight hits. Andrew Franklin homered while Conner Sullivan doubled. Chase Ford and Gabe Jennings each singled twice.

Will Wright pitched six one-hit innings for the win. He walked one and struck out four before Jared Smith worked the seventh, surrendering three runs on as many hits.

Central is scheduled to travel to Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field at 7 p.m. Tuesday to begin a two-game District 9-AAA series with the Blue Devils, who will return the visit to WCHS on Wednesday night.

Bears edged by Maryville 5-4

MARYVILLE — Maryville scored all its runs in the fourth through sixth innings Saturday and held off Mt. Juliet 5-4 to wrap up the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament.

The Golden Bears scored three times in the top of the third inning to break a scoreless tie and, after falling behind 5-3, got a run back in the seventh as they fell to 14-7 for the season.

John Dowless pitched 4 1/3 innings to take the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits. Austin Waller surrendered an unearned run over the final 1 2/3 with four hits.

Mt. Juliet finished with seven hits, including two by John Dyer, who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Eric Rice singled and drove in two runs. Cade Hoppe and Aiden Raines doubled.

The Golden Bears will return to District 9-AAA action Tuesday when they travel to Station Camp for a 7 p.m. game before the Bison return the trip to Mt. Juliet 24 hours later.

Watertown edges Gallatin 3-2 in eight

GALLATIN — Seth Price scored the Watertown winner on an eighth-inning Gallatin error as the Purple Tigers prevailed 3-2 Friday night in the Sumner County Invitational.

Price singled to lead off the eighth and moved up on a Bo Whitlock single. An errant pickoff throw to second base was thrown into the third-base dugout, enabling Price to score the winner.

Watertown errors enabled Gallatin to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.

Sophomore Heath Price opened the Watertown fifth. Following a Jarred Bradshaw single, Seth Price doubled in both runners.

Five Purple Tiger pitchers allowed five strikeouts and struck out eight. Junior Owen Queen fanned four Green Wave batters.

Bradshaw breaks tie for Tigers in ninth

PORTLAND — Watertown scored four times in the ninth inning to take a 6-2 win at Portland on April 7.

Jarred Bradshaw broke a 2-2 deadlock with a two-run double. He later scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Seth Price doubled twice even as his Purple Tiger teammates struck out 11 times.

But five Tiger pitchers fanned 12, including four by sophomore Tyler Vastola and three by Bradshaw.