Friendship, Knox. Webb split DH

Webb bounced back with a 4-1 win in the nightcap.

FCS freshman Justin Seagraves pitched a seven-inning six-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts, allowing a seventh-inning home run, in the opener.

Friendship scored a run in the first and two in the fourth as the Commanders collected nine hits for the game.

Jared Dickey went 3-for-3, including a solo homer and a double, and two runs scored. Seagraves and Ben Jamison each singled twice. Ethan Raymer singled and drove in a run while Xan Gordon contributed a sacrifice fly.

Webb, the home team for the second game, jumped to a 3-0 lead on a third-inning home run against starter Braden Reece, who lasted 2 1/3 innings. Gordon threw the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing no hits, but an unearned run as Friendship fell to 16-6-1 for the season and 6-2 in the district.

Friendship scored in the top of the sixth when Daniel Lucas slid home on Tarver Hayslip’s fielder’s choice grounder.

The Commanders will travel to Hendersonville’s Drakes Creek Park on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against the Commandos.