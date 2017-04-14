Bears to 1-1-1 in Knoxville tournament

The Golden Bears played to a 4-4 nine-inning tie with McCallie at Bearden on Friday afternoon after having blanked host Hardin Valley 17-0 at midday. Mt. Juliet opened the tournament with a 10-9 loss at Farragut on Thursday night.

Mt. Juliet and McCallie traded ninth-inning runs before the time limit expired. The Blue Tornadoes jumped to a 3-0 lead through two innings before the Golden Bears got two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Cade Hoppe had two of Mt. Juliet’s 10 hits and drove in two runs. Brayden Osborne and Aiden Raines doubled.

Dylan Bonds pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Jake Linville worked the next 3 1/3 innings with an unearned run allowed on one hit with four punchouts. Raines worked 2/3 innings as Mt. Juliet moved to 14-6-1 for the season.

The Bears had three five-run innings at Hardin Valley as they compiled 17 hits. Aaron Brown drove in five runs on two hits, including a homer and a double. Eric Rice had three RBI on two singles while Hoppe had two RBI on as many hits. Alex DeRiggi drove in two runs and Linville, Dalton Earheart, Cal Burgett one each on a single apiece.

Sean Hunley pitched the full five innings for the win, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Farragut scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Bears after Mt. Juliet went up 9-7 with two in the top of the inning. The Admirals led 6-0 through three innings before the Golden Bears scored in each of their final four at-bats as each team had 13 hits.

Hoppe hurled the final four innings to take the loss after starter Ethan Smith threw the first 2 1/3.

Raines had five RBI on a double and two singles. John Dyer delivered three hits, including a double. Trey Pruitt also doubled as he and Trevor Vestal had a pair of hits apiece.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Maryville for a 10 a.m. game Saturday morning.