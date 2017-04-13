Wildcats get payback win against Station Camp

The teams traded first-inning runs before Central took the lead with two in the second and one in the third before blowing the game open with four in the sixth as the Wildcats finished with 11 hits.

Andrew Franklin scattered eight hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings and 100 pitches for the win. Will Wright worked the seventh, surrendering a hit.

Leadoff batter Mason Mobley drove in three runs on a double and a single. Franklin doubled and singled while Ethan Shelton singled twice as both knocked in a pair of runs. Dawson Hamilton doubled and singled while picking up an RBI.

Central is scheduled to play host to Oakland at 6 p.m. Friday.