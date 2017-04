Price struck out eight Topper batters in the victory.

He was backed by a 15-hit attack, led by senior Jarred Bradshaw’s two doubles and a bunt single. Senior Ty Love matched Price’s two hits. Sophomores Tyler Vastola, Matthew Winfree and Peyton Flatt also reached base twice each.

Watertown spotted Hillwood a run in the top of the first inning before scoring four times in the bottom half and not lookingh back.

The Purple Tigers will return Friday for a 7 p.m. game with host Gallatin.