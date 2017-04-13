MJCA routs Franklin Road Christian 20-1

Christian Taylor drove in four runs on two singles and an inside-the-park homer while Russell Prater knocked in three scores on three doubles and a single for the Saints. Shawn Link tripled, Tanner Hollingsworth singled twice and Kael Adams once as all three collected a pair of RBI. Drake Staggs, Christian Link and Evan Davis singled and drove in a run apiece. Eli Wilson tripled while Taylor West singled.

Prater struck out two in the first inning on the mound before Hollingsworth gave up Franklin Road Christian’s only two hits over the next three innings with a walk and seven strikeouts as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 8-3 for the season.