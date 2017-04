Dawson Perry was the hard-luck loser with five hits, three walks and two earned runs in a complete game with four strikeouts as the Saints slipped to 10-5 for the season and 3-2 in the district going into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. rematch at DCA.

Mt. Juliet Christian notched nine hits, including a double and single from Austin Collier and two singles each from Noah Michael and Gavin Sellars. Perry and Cole Alsup had RBI singles in the seventh. Caylor Bates also singled.