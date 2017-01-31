wildcat pitcher Hill signs with Marion Military

Wilson Central senior right-hand pitcher Ryan Hill signs to continue his career at Marion Military Institute (Ala.) on Friday. Seated with Hill are Rachel Hill, sister; Rob Hill, father; Tammy Hill, mother; and Robbie Hill. Standing are Wilson Central athletic director Chip Bevis; assistant coach Matthew Burke; head coach Anthony Ford; assistant coach Andy Schmeltzer; baseball trainer Jeff Bennett and former assistant coach Brian Howard.