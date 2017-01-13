Watertown High principal honored at Leadoff Dinner

The evening includes a silent and live auction of baseball memorabilia as well as other donated items, with all proceeds benefitting the CU baseball program.

Cumberland will honor former player Jeff Luttrell during this year’s festivities. The Albany, Ky., native played two years for the Phoenix (1992-93), earning NAIA Pitcher of the Week honors after throwing a perfect game against Lindsey Wilson. He spent six years coaching and teaching at Trousdale County High School before moving to Watertown in 2000. He was named principal at Watertown High School in the summer of 2007 and oversaw the construction of the new high school.

Cost of the event is $25 per person. For more information or questions contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.