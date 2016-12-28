Controversial replays for 2016

Whenever we saw something we couldn’t believe, we had to wait to see if we were right.

That doesn’t mean the system always got it right. Quite the opposite.

Human error — with an emphasis on error — was always a factor, whether we saw something once or were shown it practically 1,000 times.

And so, right or wrong, here’s a replay sampling some contentious and controversial 2016 calls under review. There’s no pretense of this being comprehensive, and others may see things differently. We’ll just concede mistakes were made.

Angel we have heard on high: When Game 4 of the Dodgers-Cubs National League Championship Series was still scoreless, umpire Angel Hernandez called the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez out trying to score in the second inning.

“He’s going to be safe,” Fox Sports analyst John Smoltz twice declared without hesitation while Major League Baseball officials spent three minutes poring over the video that very much appeared to show Gonzalez touching the plate before Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tagged him on the chin.

“You and I saw that the same way,” Fox announcer Joe Buck said but reminded Smoltz of other postseason replay reviews that had many rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

This turned out to be one of those eye-rubbing head-scratchers, as it was decided there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn Hernandez’s call no matter what it looked like.

A few innings later, the Cubs’ Ben Zobrist was called out at first, clearly erroneously.

“I’m not saying anything,” Smoltz said.

The review reversed the call and planted Zobrist safely on first with a single. The Cubs went on to win the game 10-2 and eventually the pennant and World Series.

Cubs fans will replay all of that for the rest of their lives.

Time after time: With the final seconds ticking away and Oklahoma State ahead by three, Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph threw the ball away on fourth down for what should have been the final play against Central Michigan on Sept. 10.

The refs called an intentional-grounding penalty, however, and gifted the Chippewas an untimed play with no time on the clock. Cooper Ross hit Jesse Kroll for a 42-yard completion, and Kroll lateraled to Corey Willis for the score and a 30-27 upset. Thrilling stuff.

According to the rule book, the game should have ended with Mason’s incompletion, grounding penalty or no. The officials blew the call, and worse, the two-man instant-replay crew didn’t act.

“NCAA rules permit instant replay to correct egregious errors,” the Big 12 Conference’s coordinator of football officials said in a statement, “and it is unacceptable that it did not occur in this situation.”

To the contrary, it is acceptable to the Chippewas. They finished the regular season 6-6 and went to the Miami Beach Bowl, where Tulsa drubbed them 55-10.

Let’s do the time warp again: You know who didn’t learn from the Oklahoma State-Central Michigan fiasco? The officials who worked the Fenwick-Plainfield North Class 7A Illinois high school football semifinal in November.

Fenwick won the game as time expired in regulation but was called for grounding on the final play just like Oklahoma State. Plainfield North kicked a field goal with its free play, then won in overtime to advance to the state championship game.

There were no replay officials standing mute for this one. But the Illinois High School Association, which acknowledged the officials fouled up, cited its bylaw that says even erroneous referee decisions are final, and a Cook County judge stood behind it in rejecting Fenwick’s bid to reverse the outcome.

Don’t look back in anger: So the Los Angeles Sparks eked out a 77-76 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the decisive fifth game of the WNBA Finals to take the championship. Just one problem: It turns out a Sparks basket in the final 75 seconds should not have counted.

A statement the WNBA issued the next day conceded: “After reviewing postgame video, we have determined Nneka Ogwumike’s shot … should not have counted due to a shot-clock violation and that the referees improperly failed to review the play …”

Oops.

It was of little solace, but the Lynx were the beneficiary of an unreviewable blown call in their 85-79 Game 4 victory. The referees failed to notice the Lynx didn’t cross half-court with the ball within the required eight seconds while nursing a two-point lead with 17 seconds remaining.

The TV announcers did notice, but they didn’t have whistles.

And the papers want to know whose shirt you wear: When is a catch a catch in the NFL? That constant riddle surfaced yet again early in Super Bowl 50 with the Panthers trailing 3-0 midway through the first quarter.

Replay officials upheld the call on the field that a Cam Newton pass for a 20-yard gain was juggled and thus incomplete. Two plays later, Newton fumbled, and the Broncos recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Boom, the Panthers were down 10-0.

The Panthers pulled within 10-7 before halftime and 16-10 in the fourth quarter before losing to the Broncos 24-10. So it’s not clear what, if any, impact the early judgment had on the outcome.

Frankly, there were far more dubious NFL calls this year. In fact, there were more dubious calls involving the Broncos, such as safety Will Parks’ white shoes seeming to mask his steps out of bounds in returning a blocked conversion kick for a surprise two points late in their 25-23 victory over the Saints last month.

Behind blue eyes: Sometimes the refs are right, like when they ruled (and replay confirmed) Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett picked up a critical first down in the second overtime against Michigan on Nov. 26.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh complained bitterly about the officiating after the game, insisting Barrett was about a foot short to bolster his case.

It’s not clear whether that was a factor for Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a voter in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. But Murphy ranked Harbaugh’s team ahead of the Buckeyes on his AP ballot as if the Wolverines had won.

“I appointed myself as the replay official and deemed Michigan the winner,” he explained, adding he admired Harbaugh “for speaking his mind after the game,” although he cautioned that to blame the loss on officiating “isn’t a good look.”

A day later, however, the self-appointed replay official came to realize he hadn’t actually seen all the available angles of the fourth-down play in question and — deep breath — he no longer was sure the refs blew the call.

“My error was in not having a greater appreciation for the well-trained game officials who spotted the gain and confirmed the call on the field,” Murphy wrote. “For that I apologize and confirm that I respect the decision of those officials and the outcome of the game.”

Authority always wins: Golfer Dustin Johnson, who fell out of a tie for the lead on the final regulation hole of the 2010 PGA Championship because of a disputed rule violation, won the 2016 U.S. Open, but not before being subjected to an exquisite form of torture.

As Johnson prepared for a short putt for par on the fifth hole of the tournament’s final day, his ball moved ever so slightly.

Players are expected to police themselves. But having been burned six years ago at the PGA for not seeking a rules clarification, he asked an official to sort out the situation.

Neither Johnson nor his playing partner thought he had grounded his club, and the official did not assess a one-stroke penalty.

That should have been the end of the matter. Fox’s video coverage was inconclusive as to whether Johnson in any way caused the ball to move. But U.S. Golf Association muckety-mucks stewed. Only when he was about to tee off on No. 12 did they tell Johnson he might — might — still be penalized.

Johnson somehow managed to keep his focus. Although the uncertainty over whether he did anything wrong and the ruling at the hole should have been enough to absolve him, he was penalized a shot after he completed the round.

Fortunately, that meant only that his four-stroke victory became a three-stroke triumph.

Johnson’s fellow players still blasted the USGA for just about every part of the penalty, the thinking behind it and the way it was handled.

Rory McIlroy tweeted while Johnson was in limbo: “This is ridiculous … No penalty whatsoever for DJ. Let the guy play without this crap in his head. Amateur hour from @USGA.”

Stuck in the middle with you: Three weeks later, in a display of equal-opportunity idiocy, the USGA botched handling of a penalty in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Anna Nordqvist and Brittany Lang were playing a three-hole aggregate playoff tiebreaker. Both went to the final tee thinking they were tied and approached the hole with that mindset.

Nordqvist had taken three shots on 18 and Lang two when officials notified each that Nordqvist was being assessed a two-stroke penalty because her club grazed sand in a bunker on 17.

This time, Fox’s video in super-slow motion and crystalline detail was indisputable.

What was questionable was the timing. The USGA took far too long to penalize Nordqvist and, at the very least, should have told both players of the scoring change after the same number of shots on the final hole.

Lang later said she was less aggressive on her third shot, knowing she had a two-shot cushion.

