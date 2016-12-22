Cumberland baseball launches giving campaign

Interested individuals may give directly to the baseball program at the link below and can check back to see the progress of the campaign, which ends June 1, 2017. Head coach Woody Hunt begins his 36th season at the helm of the program with a career record of 1,503-396-5.

Cumberland has won three national championships and finished as the national runner-up twice, reaching the NAIA World Series 12 times. The program has won 20 conference regular season championships and produced 64 NAIA All-Americans.

https://www.givecampus.com/schools/CumberlandUniversity/cu-baseball-2017