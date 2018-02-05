Teen charged after wreck on Interstate 40 east

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Plotzer, the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old passenger were driving a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta down Interstate 40 east, when they crossed over several lanes and hit a 2013 Toyota Camry, knocking both vehicles off the right side of the roadway.

Both teens in the Jetta were injured in the crash, as well as the driver of the Toyota Camry, Shannon Puckett, 43, of Ashland City. The passenger of the Toyota Camry, Betty Depriest, 69, of Lebanon, was not injured in the accident.

The 15-year-old driver of the Jetta was charged with reckless endangerment, due care and driving without a license. Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.