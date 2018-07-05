Wilson County sees successful Independence Day celebration

The annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade rolled through Watertown on Wednesday afternoon.

The parade began in front of Round Lick Baptist Church and proceeded through the square, past the bridge and ended at the end of East Main Street.

Participants in the parade, as well as attendees sprayed each other with squirt guns, with the exception of areas indicated by signs designated as no squirt zones.

Following the parade was a political rally and cake sale, and the day ended with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

“The parade was great and seemed to be just what was needed for a hot summer day,” said Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings. “I have heard nothing but compliments on this and our fireworks show, which was bigger than ever.”

Lebanon also held a celebration that kicked off at 2 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center with a barbecue cook-off sponsored by the East Nashville Volunteer Fire Department.

The event featured rides, games, music, fire truck displays, an EastCare helicopter and ambulance.

From 5-6 p.m., free hot dogs and watermelon were given to all attendees. Food trucks and live entertainment by Fred VanHook and the Harmoneers, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers and Michael Neal were also featured.

The fireworks show began at 9 p.m.

Mt. Juliet had a fireworks show that began at 9 p.m. at the Paddocks at Mt. Juliet shopping center.

After some speculation as to whether the city was going to be able to have a fireworks show this year, city leaders and event organizer Tom Needham were able to secure a location that allowed everyone parked along Providence Parkway to view the fireworks.

“Thank you, Mr. Needham, for another awesome firework show,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “Happy Independence Day, everyone.”