Reunion planned for former Wilson County High School graduates

Wilson County High School closed its doors in 1969, but for more than 40 years it served as the only high school that African Americans could attend in Wilson County.

“It’s really important to continue the rich heritage of the school in the minds of the people,” said Spence Talley, chair of the committee that organized the event and a 1959 graduate of Wilson County High School. “A lot of the graduates have gone on to make great strides.”

The group previously held a reunion in May 2014, and this year, it plans to recognize all former principals, teachers, bus drivers and the elementary schools that provided students to the high school.

The reunion will begin Friday from 6-11 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center with a meet, greet and good eats event. It will continue Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center with a banquet and program.

Registration for the event ended May 1. For more information, call Talley at 615-319-1679.