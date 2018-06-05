Honor Ride for Veterans upcoming

Registration for the event will be at 8 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

The Honor Ride is an annual event where motorcycle riders from across Wilson County and surrounding areas are invited to come out and ride together in support of a cause.

This year’s event is special as it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

The Honor Ride is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. This cost includes a T-shirt.

For more information, call the Wilson County Veteran’s Office at 615-444-2460, stop by at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon or email robertsl@wilsoncountytn.gov.