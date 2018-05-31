Neddy Jacobs Days upcoming at Fiddlers Grove

The second-annual Neddy Jacobs Days – Lebanon’s music and crafts festival sponsored by Fiddlers Grove Historical Village at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center – will be June 8-9. The festivities will be June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and June 9 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be Americana, bluegrass, country and gospel music by local and regional favorites, artisan crafts from jewelry to rocking horses and everything in between. Children who would like to bring their string instrument and perform with a seasoned musician, there will be spots for them. Call the office at 615-547-6111 to get them scheduled. There will be a skillet-throwing contest with prizes from local sponsors. Admission is $5 for adults for one day, $8 for both days, and children 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Visit the Neddy Jacobs Days Facebook event page for a list of entertainers and artisans.