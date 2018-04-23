Everything clicks for 31st spring Mile-Long Yard Sale

Both sides of Sparta Pike toward Watertown, as well as the city’s Main Street, were lined with a wide variety of vendors selling items, including antiques, flea market items, tools, collectables and food.

Amero said the event, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, couldn’t have gone any smoother.

“It went the best we’ve had the past three years,” he said. “Everything clicked, the vendors, the weather, the public, it all worked.”

Amero, who has coordinated the event for more than 20 years, was up Saturday at 3:30 a.m. to help vendors set up and stayed until 7:30 p.m., when it was all put away.

“I had good help,” said Amero. “If you can believe it, I didn’t stress at all. We have a good clean-up crew and an excellent police force.”

After all of the work he put in to the event, Amero said he’s going to take a few days off this week, but his shop, Jim’s Antiques at 207 E. Main Street, will still be open.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will return to Watertown on Oct. 6 rain or shine, and Amero said he’s ready for it.

“After 31 years, we’re ready to go again, but not until Oct. 6,” said Amero.