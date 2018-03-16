Annual St. Patrick’s Day open house held at Chamber

According to chamber president Melanie Minter, the event is an opportunity for chamber members and non-chamber members alike to come together and socialize.

Attendees were greeted at the door with a green lanyard to be worn on St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday.

“We bring in chicken salad and shrimp for any of our members and anybody in the community that wants to stop by is welcome to come by and socialize and network and get something green to wear for the weekend,” said Minter.

The group altered the format for the open house just last year from an all-day event to 2-4 p.m., with more emphasis on supporting local restaurants.

“We wanted to make sure we were supporting our local restaurants,” said chamber president Melanie Minter. “We’ve been supporting our local small businesses. We’ve been working on industry and manufacturing, and this was a great time to thank the restaurants who have participated in St. Patrick’s Day for many years.”