Mardi Gras comes to the Capitol Theatre

The third-annual event will feature a catered meal by Ed Riley with Mo’Cara and Two Fat Men Catering, music from Four on the Floor, live silent auctions and more. The Mardi Gras at the Capitol is formerly known as the Low Country Boil, which was started years ago by the Shamrock Society.

The Shamrock Society consists of a group of Wilson County friends who had seen the effects cancer had on their loved ones and wanted to make a difference.

All proceeds from the Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be used locally to help Sherry’s Run meet the needs of neighbors who are battling cancer. Sherry’s Run assists cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person, and VIP tables are available for $2,000. Tickets may be purchased at the Sherry’s Run office, Mo’Cara or at sherrysrun.org.

For more information, call 615-449-2088 or 615-925-2592.