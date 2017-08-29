Reptile Guy visits Lebanon Chick-fil-A

This year, he brought along Art, an Argentine black-and-white tegu; Sunshine, an albino Burmese python; Mel, a citrus-leatherback bearded dragon; Rojo, a red iguana; Oscar Rose, a ball python; Walter, a sun-kissed corn snake; and a few other critters.

Brendon Reynolds, also known as the Reptile Guy, shows reptile-themed programs and educational workshops. He does events such as birthdays, special events, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs and some school events. His events are a way to let people feel and touch the skin and scales of all of the animals he brings with him.

Rebeka Wright, Chick-fil-A marketing director, said she invites all of the families to come out to Chick-fil-A’s family nights each Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.



“The Reptile Guy is a very fun and interactive way for the kids and parents to learn and interact with all of the animals that have been brought out,” Wright said.



Contact Reynolds at brendan@reptileguy.net or 615-268-1251 for more information on Reptile Guy shows.