Watertown set for annual music, arts fest

This year, the free festival will open Saturday at 3 p.m. and continue through 11:30 p.m. at the town square.

Sharon McComb, a well-known Watertown community leader, had the inspiration for the festival that began in 1996.

Gabrielle Hardy, festival chairperson, said there will be something for everyone at the festival.

“We will have several musical artists, one or two potters, a female metal smith, a vender with homemade soaps and lotions, a leather smith and various food vendors,” Hardy said.

The music will start at 4 p.m. when Eight O’Five Jive, a blues band that plays tunes from the 1940s and 1950s, takes the stage.

The Blues Brokers, who perform soul music, R&B, one-hit wonders and dance tunes, will close out the festival at 9 p.m.

Hardy said this year will be a particularly special occasion.

“Sharon passed last year, so we are having the festival this year in her honor.” Hardy said.

Although there are many other people who have had a hand in organizing the festival, Hardy said, McComb, along with Watertown residents, Glenn Martin, a musician, and John Jewell, a stage and lights guru, are considered the founders of the Watertown Music and Arts Festival.

McComb wanted to bring an event to the small town that featured the arts and would attract top-notch performers.

“In past music festivals, we’ve had performers from Nashville like Boots Randolph, Maynard Ferguson and Annie Sellick,” Hardy said.

For more information, visit watertownmusicandarts.com.

The Fort Campbell Courier contributed to this report.

Watertown Music and Arts Festival lineup

4 p.m. – Eight O’Five Jive

5 p.m. – Lisa Donelson and Just Us

6 p.m. – The Jazz Alliance

7 p.m. – David L. Harris Quartet

8 p.m. – The Vantrease Jazz Band

9 p.m. – The Blues Brokers