Celebrate the Fourth of July close to home

Watertown

Watertown will have its annual Stars, Stripes and Squirtguns Parade, sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, on July 4 at 3 p.m. Parade participants should line up at 2 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School or Round Lick Baptist Church. The parade will continue through Main Street in Watertown.

There will be a no squirt zone for people who do not want to get wet.

Float judging takes place before the parade. The entry fee for floats is $20. There is no fee for nonprofits, schools, churches and non-business individuals.

Applications to join the parade are available at watertowntn.com/events or at Jim’s Antiques, Watertown Public Library or Wilson Bank & Trust in Watertown.

The city’s firework show will begin at 9 p.m. prior to the ballgames at Three Forks Community Park. Concessions will be available. There will be free watermelon and freeze pops.

Firework sales will begin July 1 and continue through July 7. Fireworks should be shot only between 8 a.m. and midnight.

Lebanon

Lebanon will hold its fireworks show at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. The fireworks show will begin at dusk at around 9 p.m.

People who plan to attend the event are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The personal use of fireworks is only permitted from June 20 until July 5. Fireworks may only be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The rules for use of fireworks are:

Children younger than 18 years old are prohibited from buying or using fireworks, unless the child is under the supervision of a guardian.

It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, funeral home, public or private school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Fireworks shall not be launched or fired onto the property of anyone who have not given permission.

No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw from a motor vehicle or at a motor vehicle or group of people.

Mt. Juliet

Providence Marketplace will play host to Mt. Juliet’s Fourth of July celebration. There will be live music beginning at 4 p.m. in the town center in front of the Providence 14 Theater.

A 30-foot video game trailer, featuring several gaming systems such as an XBOX 360, PlayStation and Nintendo Wii, will be available for enjoyment, along with several high-definition LCD televisions.

There will be face painting, balloon artists, caricature artists, inflatable slides and more to satisfy the younger crowd.

There will be musical performances by Mikki Zip, Scott Honaker, Alayna, Jeremy McComb and the Tim McDonald Band.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. at the Paddocks Shopping Center. The fireworks will be shot from the empty lot beside Academy Sports.

All activities are free. All Providence Marketplace stores will be open regular hours during the event.

Mt. Juliet has the same rules about fireworks as Lebanon.