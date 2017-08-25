Graphic design exhibit to open at Cumberland

Bone is a graphic designer and assistant professor at Thomas More College in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“This show honors nine women and one pre-teen who have positively shaped who I am as a person. Each woman is represented with a life-sized silhouette made out of half-inch plywood. Using laser-cutting technology, each silhouette is embellished with rhythmic lines representing their many and varied individual influences,” said Bone.

“Lighting and color palette both illuminate the dramatic and lasting effect of each influence. The lighting specifically draws across the gallery floor to emphasize the long-lasting qualities of influence. The monochromatic palette creates drama and takes away all the superfluous elements that might detract from the focus of the exhibit: That we should investigate, understand and celebrate those who influence our lives.”

The exhibit will run through Sept. 15. There will be an artist talk with Bone on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. and a reception from 5-8 p.m. The gallery is open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact Peg Fredi, gallery director, at pfredi@cumberland.edu.