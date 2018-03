Tommy Goode is a 34-year retiree from TRW and a 20-year retired military veteran after he served in the Air Force and Army during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. Connie Goode is retired from Texas Boot Co. and Dell Computer Corp. with 38 years of combined service.

They enjoy gardening, travel and spending time with their grandchildren. They were blessed with two children, Joe (Tina) Goode, Monica Goode, and four grandchildren, Jack Goode, Adam Goode, Larry Jones III and Bailey Jones.