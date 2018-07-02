Tennessee producers plant less tobacco in 2018

“Prospective plantings gives us the first indication of producers’ plans for row crop acreages,” said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee statistician. “In addition to farmers intending to set 2,500 fewer acres of burley tobacco and 90,000 fewer soybean acres, this release indicates that growers intend to plant 5,000 more acres of cotton this season, an increase from the 345,000 planted in 2017.”

Burley tobacco growers in Tennessee intended to set 9,500 acres for harvest, down 2,500 acres from 2017. For the burley producing states, growers intended to set 72,900 acres, down 8,600 from last year.

Soybean acreage in Tennessee was expected to total 1.6 million acres, down 90,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean planted area for 2018 is estimated at 89 million acres, down 1 percent from last year and a record high.

Upland cotton acreage to be planted in Tennessee is forecast at 350,000, up 5,000 acres from 2017. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 13.5 million acres, up 7 percent from the previous year.

Farmers in Tennessee intend to plant 750,000 acres of corn, unchanged from 2017. U.S. corn growers intend to plant 88 million acres for all purposes in 2018, down 2 percent from last year and 6 percent higher than 2016.

Producers intend to set 7,000 acres of dark-fired tobacco in Tennessee, down 500 acres from the previous year. Acreage set to dark-air tobacco was estimated at 1,600 acres, unchanged from 2017.

Winter wheat seeded by Tennessee farmers in the fall of 2017 totaled 400,000 acres, up 30,000 acres from previous year. Seeded acreage for the nation was 32.7 million acres, up slightly from 2017.

Farmers in the state intend to harvest 1.65 million acres of all hay, down slightly from 2017. U.S. farmers intend on harvesting 53.7 million acres of hay in 2018, down 1 percent from last year.

“This is a busy time of year for farmers,” Kenerson said. “We appreciate our producers taking the time to respond to this survey. Response rates are crucial to publishing accurate data.”

