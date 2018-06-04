Fill the grill with farm-direct meats for free with Pick Tennessee Products

Pick Tennessee Products, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s promotion that connects farmers directly to consumers, is offering a “Fill Your Grill” contest. Twelve winners will be randomly chosen June 18 and notified by Pick Tennessee Products.

A link to the contest website may be found online at picktnproducts.org or search “Pick Tennessee Products” on Facebook and click on the “Fill Your Grill” post, which is linked to the directory of participating farmers. Contestants must choose which Tennessee farm to visit to collect their meats if they win, and then submit that choice with their own contact information.

The Tennessee Beef Industry Council, the Tennessee Pork Producers Association and the Tennessee Sheep Producers Association are among the organizations that partner with Pick Tennessee to promote state meat producers and help fund the contest. The goal is to spread the word to the public that purchasing meats directly from nearby farms is easy to do.

By choosing a preferred farm, contestants are able to choose what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. Each contestant just needs to be sure to choose the farm that offers what he or she wants, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything. There is no cash prize. Entrants win the opportunity to visit a farm or local meats business and choose up to $200 of Tennessee meats, with no cost to the winner.

More information about the contest is available on the “Fill Your Grill” contest page at picktnproducts.org/grill.html.