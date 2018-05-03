Batch & Bushel Market opens for the season

The second-annual event showcases locally grown and produced food and goods.

“We’re giving the community an opportunity to shop local and connect to agriculture,” said Charity Toombs, director of marketing and events for the Wilson County Expo Center. “Adding the market brings together a diverse group of artisans and farmers to make it easy for the consumer to be a part of the farm-to-table trend – a movement toward knowing where your food is coming from.

According to Toombs, the market will not be held in August as preparations for the fair will begin.

Toombs also said besides the extended open season, the market will also offer more activities than 2017’s market.

“We are very focused this year on being very family-centric,” said Toombs. “Each week, we’ll be focusing on kid’s activities, we’re involving 4-H this year and the UT Ag Extension. There’ll be some live music, but there will be some favorites. Each week, we’ll have some food trucks, but for sure, this year it’s going to be very community-minded. You’ll see a lot of nonprofit organizations coming in. Ultimately we hope that each week, the market is bringing the community out to support the farmers and support local.”

The opening events for this year’s market featured more than 20 vendors, live music from Lain Tomlinson and food from Fried Green Tomato food truck.