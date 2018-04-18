Batch & Bushel market to return

The opening market will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, and the market will continue every Thursday at the same time and place.

“We’re giving the community an opportunity to shop local and connect to agriculture,” said Charity Toombs, director of marketing and events for the Wilson County Expo Center. “Adding the market brings together a diverse group of artisans and farmers to make it easy for the consumer to be a part of the farm-to-table trend – a movement toward knowing where your food is coming from.”

According to Toombs, the market will not be held in August as preparations for the fair will begin.

The opening event for this year’s market will feature more than 20 vendors, live music from Lain Tomlinson and food from Fried Green Tomato food truck.

This year’s market will also feature some events not offered at the 2017 Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market.

“We are excited to partner with our friends at UT TSU Extension and the Wilson County 4-H for some fun kids’ activities at our opening market,” said Toombs. “Learn how to make your own flower arrangement.”

The class will be from 5-5:45 p.m. and is free for children 12 years old and younger.