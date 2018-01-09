Ruth Correll: Master Gardener class to begin Feb. 5

The UT-TSU Extension in Wilson County will conduct a Master Gardener intern class Feb. 5 through April 16. The class will meet Monday nights at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $150, and class size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A certified Master Gardener is a trained, skilled, passionate and dedicated volunteer member of the Tennessee Extension team who shares horticultural education to others in their community. This diverse group comes together because of their passion for plants and their desire to beneficially impact their local communities. TEMG volunteers provide a critical link between current horticulture research, Tennessee Extension personnel and the residents of their community. They fill a vital role in broadening the impact of Tennessee Extension by carrying out a wide range of horticultural training and teaching to improve the lives of citizens across Tennessee.

Master Gardeners connect with others in their community who are interested in plants and gardens of all kinds. Master Gardeners have access to continuing education in horticultural areas and participate in outreach events that impact youth and adults. The dedication and experience of volunteers combined with the resources and information of Extension can have an exceptional impact.

The requirements for becoming a certified Master Gardner are:

• complete the registration form, application and return it to the Wilson County Extension office, along with the class fee.

• complete the entire intern classes, which covers a wide range of horticultural topics.

• provide 40 hours of volunteer service through the local Extension office and the Wilson County Master Gardener group within a year of completing intern training.

• to remain certified in following years, Master Gardeners must complete eight hours of continuing education in horticulture and provide 25 hours of volunteer service each year.

Training will cover many topics such as botany, soils and soil management, plant nutrition, ornamental plants, vegetable production, fruit products, plant pathology and plant diagnostics, insect identification, turfgrass selection and management, tree management, weed identification and management, along with other horticultural topics.

The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener program seeks to improve the lives of Tennesseans by promoting environmental stewardship, non-commercial food production and human health and well being through residential and consumer horticulture education delivered by a dedicated and skilled volunteer network.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.