Farm Service announces 2018 acreage reporting dates

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Wilson County:

• Nov. 15 – perennial forage grass, including pasture and hay.

• Dec. 15 – fall seeded small grains, including 2018 crop winter wheat.

• July 15 – spring seeded crops, including corn, soybeans and tobacco.

Exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates, including:

• if the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

• if a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

• if a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing” or “seed,” then the acreage must be reported by July 15.

• Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program policy holders should note the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact the Wilson County FSA office at 615-444-1890.