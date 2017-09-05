Event to celebrate farmers market

The event, conducted by the Lebanon Beautification Commission, will take place Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Farmers Market on South Maple Street.

The commission will celebrate new landscaping and signage for the farmers market, while Spunky’s Saucy Dog will be on site to provide lunch.

Joyful Noise Community Choir, Cliff Edwards and Michael Neal will provide entertainment, and there will also be drawing for gift baskets.

Joyful Noise is a newly formed group that consists of family members and friends. Edwards is a veteran handsaw player, and Neal is a local award-winning performer.

Local vendors at the Lebanon Farmers Market will provide gift baskets, which will contain fresh vegetables, fruit, canned goods and other surprises.