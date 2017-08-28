Crowell Farm receives century certification

The Crowell Farm along Leeville Pike was founded in 1916 by Terry H. Eatherly on 240 acres. It received distinction as a Century Farm on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture created the century farms program in 1975 to honor and recognize the dedication and contributions of families who own and farm on the same land for 100 years.

Eatherly’s daughter, Terrijean Crowell, owns 36 of the original 240 acres, while Chris, Terrijean’s son, and his wife, Amanda, own 26 acres of the original property.

The farm was originally a wedding gift to Eatherly and his wife, Frances, from Eatherly’s father, Timothy Eatherly. The original 240-acre farm featured a home built in the 1880s, where Terrijean and her siblings were raised.

Chris and his siblings also lived in the home, which underwent remodeling in the 1970s. Terrijean still lives in the home.

The farm has featured various things throughout the years, including cattle, hog, sheep, tobacco, wheat, chickens, horses and more.

The land was put up for auction in the 1960s when Chris’ grandparents died, but Terrijean and her late husband, Gentry, bought the house and 50 acres.

Chris and Amanda built a Georgian-style colonial home on the property in 2005.

The luncheon also featured guest speaker Tim Cross, chancellor of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

The Wilson County Century Farm Committee also honored Hal Parrot, Farm Bureau agency manager, with a signed limited-edition print of this year’s Wilson County Fair print. Parrot plans to retire later this year.

“Hal was instrumental in supporting and organizing the Wilson County Century Farm dinners that recognize the century farm families each year at the fair,” said committee member Diane Weathers.