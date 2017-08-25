logo

Wilson County Fair

Ag Venture Barn offers educational agriculture fun

Sinclaire Sparkman • Updated Today at 9:00 AM
ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com

Wilson County 4-H clubs set up a full range of agriculture related activities for children in the Ag Venture Barn at the Wilson County Fair.

Children and families can go through the barn to learn about different animals and farmer facts. The barn is set up with games and activities centered on child learning.

