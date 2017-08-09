Wedge Oak Farm to hold epicurean eclipse event

With the help of Strategic Hospitality, the farm’s event will offer a wide-open space, yard games, live music, a deejay, and a number of Nashville chefs will put together a fresh lunch and appetizers for guests at the event.

Karen Overton, owner of Wedge Oak farm, said she first shared her idea for a solar eclipse event with Josh Habiger, a chef at Bastion, which was recently named best new restaurant by Bon Appetite.

“All of these chefs jumped in to help with the event, and it went from there,” Overton said. “We are thrilled to have opportunities to share our farm with the community and at the same time entertain and educate the public.”

The farm is on the National Register of Historic Places, designated as a century farm and raises poultry, pork, eggs, lamb and beef for local restaurants and farmers markets.

Chefs involved in the event will be Trevor Moran, formerly with the Catbird Seat; Habiger and Brian Baxter, with Bastion; Julia Sullivan and Caitlyn Jarvis, with Henrietta Red and Nick Hertel, with Merchants. Matthew Trocco, beverage director for Strategic Hospitality, will make drinks for the event, including cocktails.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with yard games such as croquet and bocce ball and appetizers. Farm tours will also be available. Lunch will be served at noon with tables set up in the shade of the tree line and meat cooked outside over an open flame.

After lunch, visitors will head to the open field to to view the total solar eclipse. Some seating will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $75 per person. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the farm at 3964 Old Murfreesboro Road W. in Lebanon. There will be plenty of parking available.