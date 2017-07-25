Cotton acreage continues to rise in Tennessee

Upland cotton acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 320,000, up 65,000 acres from 2016. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 12.1 million acres, up 20 percent from the previous year.

“Cotton acreage has increased by 165,000 since the record low set in 2015,” said Debra Kenerson, Tennessee statistician.

Soybeans planted in Tennessee were estimated at 1.75 million acres, up 90,000 acres from 2016. Acres for grain, at 1.72 million, was 90,000 acres above a year ago. U.S. soybean planted area for 2017 was estimated at 89.5 million acres, up 7 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 88.7 million acres, was up 7 percent from 2016.

Corn acreage planted for all purposes in Tennessee was estimated at 840,000 acres, down 40,000 acres from 2016. Acres to be harvested for grain was estimated at 780,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from last year. The U.S. corn planted for all purposes in 2017 was estimated at 90.9 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Growers expect to harvest 83.5 million acres for grain, down 4 percent from last year.

Farmers in Tennessee intend to set an estimated 14,000 acres of burley tobacco for harvest. This was 2,000 acres above the 2016 level. Dark fire-cured tobacco acreage set was estimated at 7,500 acres, up 500 acres from the previous year. Dark air-cured tobacco acreage was estimated at 1,300 acres, up 100 from a year ago. Burley producing states acreage for harvest was estimated at 80,500 acres, 1 percent higher than last year.

Winter-wheat seeded acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 380,000 acres, 20,000 acres below the previous year. Acreage to be harvested for grain was estimated at 285,000 acres, 50,000 acres below 2016. The U.S. winter wheat planted area was estimated at 32.8 million acres, down 9 percent from 2016. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 25.8 million acres, down 15 percent from last year.

Alfalfa hay acreage in Tennessee was estimated at 16,000 acres, up 1,000 from the 2016 crop. All other hay was estimated at 1.85 million acres, up 50,000 from a year ago. The U.S. all-hay acreage was estimated at 53.5 million acres, up slightly from 2016.

“Thank you to all agricultural producers for your dedication and service to agriculture, one of the world’s most precious assets,” said Kenerson.

NASS gathered data for the June agricultural survey last month. Growers provided information on crop acreage, grain stocks, livestock inventory, cash rents, land values and value of sales. The surveys make available an objective snapshot of agricultural crop acreages, grain stocks and other agricultural production in Tennessee.

All reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php.

For more information about Tennessee surveys and reports, call Kenerson at the NASS Tennessee field office at 615-891-0903 or 800-626-0987 or visit nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Tennessee.