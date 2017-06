Senior heifer calf champion named

QVS/LAF Phyllis 286 won senior heifer calf champion at the 2017 Tennessee Angus Association Preview Show on June 4 in Lebanon. Quintin Smith, of Lebanon, owns the winning heifer. Angus exhibitors led 65 entries at the 2017 Tennessee Angus Association Preview Show. Chad Wilson, of Cloverdale, Ind., evaluated the entries before naming champions.