Sustainability event is this weekend

The event is a celebration of the self-sustaining lifestyle and those who have a passion for agriculture. It will feature vendors, seminars and live music as entertainment. Admission is $5 per person, and children younger than 12 get in free.

Seminar Schedule

Friday, Jan. 20

12-12:15 p.m. Tri-Green Equipment

12:15-12:30 p.m. Farm House - Trey Cioccia

2:15-2:30 p.m. Nashville Jam Company

2:30-2:45 p.m. Hickory Hill Farms, Jenna Gibbons

Saturday, Jan. 21

12-12:15 p.m. Tri-Green Equipment

12:15-12:30 p.m. Nashville Jam Company

2:15-2:30 p.m. Walker Creek

2:30-2:45 p.m. Bountiful Acres

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, Jan. 20

10:15-11 a.m. Anne Buckle

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Anne Buckle

12:30-1:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

1:30-2:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

2:45-3:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

3:45-4:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

Saturday, Jan. 21

10:15-11 a.m. Anne Buckle

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Anne Buckle

12:30-1:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

1:30-2:15 p.m. Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay

2:45-3:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

3:45-4:30 p.m. One Way Out Bluegrass Band

The public is invited to come spend a day learning ways to shrink their environmental footprint while boosting their family’s health and wellness.

Whether a pro or just beginning, the Batch & Bushel Showcase will have something for everyone. Those who are new to the self-sustaining lifestyle can see the benefits of being part of the sustainability and urban homesteading movement.

Wilson County, where more than half of the land is still used for legacy farming and agriculture, is an ideal setting for Batch & Bushel.

As an agricultural community, Wilson County residents believe in preserving the traditions of local foods, farmer’s markets, home gardens and supporting local businesses.

The event is for those who have a passion for the land around them and take their stewardship of the environment seriously.

This year’s event is the first of what will be an annual, regenerative lifestyle event that features the best in local food producers, gardening techniques and equipment and sustainable family farm living.

The city of Lebanon Economic Development Department is sponsoring the “Made In Lebanon” portion of the event, and the department will be presenting a wide range of homegrown, Lebanon businesses.

“The city of Lebanon Economic Development Department wanted to participate in this event to support our local entrepreneurs and really highlight some of the amazing products that have been cultivated and created right here in Lebanon,” Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said.

“It’s important to us to support all levels of business, and we felt this was a true opportunity to promote the celebration of homegrown. There are many fantastic products that have started right here in Lebanon. The Nashville Jam Company is an amazing brand that was established right here in the Cumberland Culinary Kitchen, and Bountiful Acres on our square is a fascinating story of a woman’s agriculture dream coming to our city, as well as sharing her passion with others.”

The “Made In Lebanon” part of the event will include a presence from the city of Lebanon; the city of Lebanon’s Economic Development Department; Nashville Jam; Rogers Homemade; October Supply; Historic Lebanon; Rusted, Restored, Reclaimed; Little Seed Farm; Toby Wade; MaMaws Melt & More; ToJo Creek; Bountiful Acres; Lucky Shoe Craft; Celler 53; State Farm; and Walker Creek.

Tri-Green Equipment is the event’s headline sponsor, and the company will have lots of equipment that could be beneficial to small landowners. Tri-Green Equipment specializes in John Deere equipment for all sorts of uses.

Trey Cioccia will present a seminar on farm-to-table cooking. Cioccia, chef at The Farm House in Nashville, will share some tips from his time with the restaurant.

Live music will be provided by One Way Out Bluegrass Band, Anne Buckly, Sam Gay and Templeton Thompson.

More details about the Batch & Bushel Showcase will be revealed on “Talk of the Town” on News Channel 5 on Thursday at 11 a.m. For more information about the event, call 615-444-3952.