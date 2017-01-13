Nashville farm-to-table chef to give seminar at Batch & Bushel

The Batch & Bushel Showcase, presented by the Wilson County Exposition Center and Lebanon Publishing Co. on Jan 20-21 at the expo center, celebrates the self-sustaining lifestyle, with a variety of options for agricultural hobbyists or small landowners who are interested in that lifestyle.

Cioccia, who is presented by Batch & Bushel platinum sponsor State Farm agent Charlie Brooks, is a native of Wilson County. At The Farm House, he strives to combine seasonally fresh food with great service.

Cioccia works with several local farmers. Brooks said Cioccia will pass on some of his knowledge from his time with The Farm House.

“I’m looking forward to having a Wilson County native share his stories and ideas,” Brooks said.

“I want to share the flavors and cultures I grew up with,” Cioccia said, “and that’s exactly what our guests will experience when they dine with us at The Farm House.”

Brooks said he was excited to get on board with the Batch & Bushel Showcase as soon as event organizers told him what it was all about.

“I’ve lived in Wilson County my entire life, so I know how important agriculture is to our county, and how important it has always been since the foundation of our county,” Brooks said.

“To see it kind of reinvented in a different way, and showcase the ways that agriculture still plays a big part today, I think that makes this a very exciting event. As soon as they told me about it, I thought about Trey, and how he would be a perfect fit.”

Batch & Bushel Showcase will also feature many more prominent local agriculture-related people and programs. Southern Bank will present a special southern-related portion of the Batch & Bushel Showcase.

"Southern Bank of Tennessee is excited to be sponsoring the Southern Market that will include a section of local vendors featuring southern home goods, crafts, and style,” said Justin Cary, senior vice president with Southern Bank.

“Southern Bank is all about supporting local small business and being involved in the community. We are grateful for being a part of the event that will showcase anything from decorations for your home to clothing all made by local small businesses. Southern Bank employees will be handing out refreshments and we will have a drawing for two Cracker Barrel rocking chairs."

The cost to attend the Batch & Bushel Showcase is $5 per person, and children under 12 get in free. The event is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Jan 20-21.

More details about the Batch & Bushel Showcase will be revealed on “Talk of the Town” on News Channel 5 on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. For more information about the event, call 615-444-3952.