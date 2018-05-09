Gifts and tips to make mom feel special on Mother's Day

Even though a gift can never repay her years of service, some time spent thinking about her and what she cares about can bring inspiration for the perfect gift. Take notice of the things mom uses a lot. Is her hairbrush getting worn out? Does she burn a lot of scented candles? Did her favorite serving dish get broken during the holidays? Does she collect anything? Is she often found tending the flowers? What does she like to spend her time doing? These are great questions to ask when considering the perfect gift for mom.

No-cost mom gifts

From taking the trash out to washing her car, there are plenty ways to show mom some care without spending a cent.

• Not that the chores shouldn’t get done regularly anyway, but doing something mom would normally spend time on is a great way to make mom feel special. Keep it simple with things like walking the dog, tidying up the house or loading the dishwasher. Go the extra mile by doing one extra thing each day leading up to Sunday.

• Expression with words or visual art can be even more meaningful than a sports car when it comes to appreciating mom. Write a poem about her love, draw a picture of a favorite memory or create a short drama performance. As long as it comes from the heart, mom will cherish it.

• Moms love memories, so a collage of old and new pictures or even just one picture can make her smile and feel loved.

Money-saving mom gifts

• With a family big or small, a basket with one or two gifts from each child can be just what mom wants. Fill it with things like dark chocolate, lotion, candles, a book, there are plenty of possibilities. She can even keep the basket as part of the gift.

• Relaxation tools can be just what mom didn’t know she needed. Consider a massager, neck wrap, fuzzy socks, whatever can help mom relax after a long day.

• Kitchen tools are often a great gift idea, but make sure she needs it before getting her something she already has in the drawer. A kitchen tool could also replace something that is worn out.

• If mom has a green thumb, it’s the perfect time of year to get her something for her garden. It could be a decoration like that cute frog with the hat and spade she pointed out recently, or it could be something more functional like a bag of potting soil, new gloves or a set of gardening tools. A potted plant can also be a great addition to her hobby.

• Things like jewelry, paintings, subscriptions, spa day gift cards and beauty products are also some gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Spend nothing, spend a little or spend a lot, either way, what comes from the heart will help make Sunday special for mom.