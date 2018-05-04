Ann Haney: When life reroutes your trip

People have become dependent on this tool that takes them right where they want to go, but does it always? How many times has your GPS said, “rerouting?” Sometimes a change in direction is inevitable because of unexpected circumstances that lie in the path of the expected end.

In life, rerouting is not only possible; it is inevitable. We often set out map in hand, vision board complete, blueprints made, resources in place and somewhere along the way the GPS reroutes your trip. Life is no respecter of persons. It happens to everyone. Jobs end, finances are challenged, relationships fall apart, health takes a hit and on and on.

What happens when our trip is rerouted? Does delay define attitude or initiative? Do we focus so much on the unwanted new path and the “rerouting” that we fail to remember the promise? Maybe we never consider that the path we were on might have had an obstacle bigger than the one we are currently facing sparing us from greater danger? Or maybe the detour we are called to travel on has a lesson that will take us to a greater level of success and testimony that transform mere blueprints into life changing legacies that live on for eternity.

Could it be the lives we meet along this rerouting have cried out for an answer and we are the answer that has been sent their way?

Indeed, it is often hard to understand why we must reroute. Often, it is easy to blame others, blame God,and even blame ourselves for the delay in our journey of life. Blame will only delay the ability to get back on the road you were destined to travel.

Rerouting should never be viewed as a death to your dream. Rerouting is simply an opportunity to see a dream delivered through the obstacles that tried to defeat it. It is up to each individual to keep driving their life until they reach their goals despite the detours they must take along the way.

Your GPS must be set to a God Positioning System allowing Him to reroute the path, trusting He knows what lies ahead, what must be avoided and how long the journey should take.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney Ministry’s vision helps women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.